The Bensalem Police Department hopes this surveillance video of a car arson helps them track down the fire bug before he strikes again.

What to Know Police in Bensalem, Bucks County want to track down an arsonist who torched a car last week.

The arsonist partially covered his face as tried various techniques to light the fire.

Police warn "his pyromania" could get someone hurt.

"Don't let this guy burn your property too!"

Police in Bensalem, Bucks County released video of a partially masked man torching a convertible as they try to catch the arsonist before he strikes again.

Surveillance video captured the suspect, described by police as an unknown while male, making several attempts to burn the car before it went up in flames around 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 20.

Video shows the man, wearing an Adidas cap, protective goggles, sneakers and a bandanna partially covering his face — trying to break the window of the convertible parked in a lot at State Road and Wicker Avenue to pour gas inside, police said.

Do you recognize this man accused of torching a car in Bensalem?

Photo credit: Bensalem Police Department

After the attempt failed, the suspect tried to put a gasoline-soaked rag in the car's gas tank in hopes of making the vehicle explode.

Unsuccessful, the man then poured gasoline over the top of the car, lit a flare, and ignited the blaze. The man fled the scene while a fireball quickly engulfed the vehicle.

Police hope surveillance video, which shows the man’s style of walking, mannerisms and clothing could help them track down the arsonist.

"We need to get this guy off of the street before his pyromania gets someone hurt," police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online or call Bensalem police at 215-633-3719.