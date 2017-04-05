 NFL Draft Brings Weeks of Road Closures to Philadelphia's Art Museum Area | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
NBC10 In Motion

NBC10 In Motion

Making your way in the big city and beyond

NFL Draft Brings Weeks of Road Closures to Philadelphia's Art Museum Area

By Dan Stamm

43 minutes ago

The NFL Draft in Philadelphia is still weeks away but the massive event is already impacting the iconic Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The traffic trouble along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Center City is about to get worse and it's all thanks to the NFL Draft. The three-day draft will take over the parkway – already dealing with the impacts of the Vine Street Expressway reconstruction project – at the end of April but the first parking restrictions came Wednesday as crews were already hard at work.

More Photo Galleries
Timing and Totals for Thursday's Heavy Rain
Breaking Down the Seth Williams Corruption Charges
Connect With Us
AdChoices