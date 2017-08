One person died while two others were critically injured after two vehicles collided in Bedminster Township, Bucks County Wednesday night.

Two vehicles collided on the 7200 block of Easton Road shortly before 10 p.m. One person died in the crash while two others were taken to the hospital where they are currently in critical condition.

Officials have not yet identified the victims. Easton Road is closed in both directions.