K9 Attacks Teen Bystander While Chasing Suspect

A teen boy is recovering after he was attacked by a police K9 who was searching for a suspect in Delaware.

State Troopers were called to the BP Gas Station on 1923 Pulaski Highway in Bear, Delaware shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a man carrying a gun. When they arrived they found a man matching the suspect’s description riding a bike on Pulaski Highway.

A state trooper warned the man to stop but he continued riding away on his bike, investigators said. The trooper's K9 then ran after the suspect. Police say the man kicked the police dog in the head and chest and also pulled out a gun in an attempted to shoot the animal. He didn't open fire however and continued to flee as the K9 chased after him, police said.

As the pursuit continued, the K9 suddenly attacked a 15-year-old boy who was on Strathaven Court at the time. Kaylynne Waters told NBC10 she watched as the K9 grabbed the boy by his shirt.

“The dog jumped on him once,” Waters said. “And he was like, ‘Get down!’ Then the dog started to bite on him.”

Waters told NBC10 her friend thought the K9, a German Shepherd, belonged to a neighbor because it wasn’t wearing a police vest.

The trooper was able to gain control of the K9. The teen was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries and later released.

“This is unfortunate and we are extremely concerned for the teenager and his family,” a Delaware State Police spokesperson wrote.

Matthew Fogg, the teen’s attorney, told NBC10 his client continues to recover both physically and emotionally.

“He’s not really interested in going outside right now,” Fogg said. “That’s something he’s going to have to deal with. This was absolutely a terrifying experience.”

The suspect the K9 was initially chasing after is described as a thin black male standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9 wearing a black t-shirt and blue jean shorts. He was armed with an unknown make and model handgun.

