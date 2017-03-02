Photo of Wildwood entrance in New Jersey.

The weather is warming up and summer months are soon approaching.

Many families will head to New Jersey’s best beaches to enjoy the sun.

While a select number of beaches are free, the majority of seaside towns charge for entry.

The Asbury Park Press reported Thursday that Berkeley Township approved a beach badge price hike.

Daily tags have increased from $5 to $8, and weekly badges have increased from $20 to $25.

Mayor Carmen F. Amato suggests the price change indicates rising costs of beach upkeep, trash removal, lifeguards, and police patrols.

Check out this list of NJ beaches, to see which ocean views have a beach tag.

Seaside Heights:

Known for its nightlife, Casino Pier and exciting boardwalk Seaside Heights' daily tag is $8, weekly tag is $35 and a seasonal tag starts at $45.

Barnegat Light:

Named for its famous attraction, the Barnegat Lighthouse is one of New Jersey’s most famous landmarks. Visitors can experience serenity and history, this Ocean County shore’s daily tag is $5, a weekly tag is $22, and a seasonal starts at $30.

Surf City Beach:

Most popular for fishing and the Sandcastle Inn Surf City Beach's daily tag is $7, weekly is $17, and seasonal tag starts at $35.

WATCH: Six-Year Old Reels In Giant Striped Bass in LBI

A six-year-old boy reeled in a fish almost as big as him, and his grandfather caught it all on camera! NBC10’s Ted Greenberg spoke to the young fisherman about the striped bass that landed him second place in the LBI Surf Fishing Classic. (Published Monday, Nov. 9, 2015)

Long Beach Township:

This 12 mile island, mostly known for its Art Foundation has a daily tag of $7, a weekly tag of $20, and a seasonal badge starting at $30.

WATCH: Dolphins Swim at the Jersey Shore

An NBC10 viewer took this video of about 20 dolphins swimming in the ocean about a mile off of the Margate Beach around 1 p.m. Sunday. Take a look! (Published Monday, July 13, 2015)

Margate Beach:

Preseason tags start at $7.00 (April-May), after June 1st, prices go up to $15.

Memorial Day at Brigantine

NBC10's Cydney Long went down to Brigantine, N.J. to see how people were enjoying their Memorial Day at Brigantine's Inlet Beach. (Published Friday, June 15, 2012)

Brigantine Beach:

Brigantine Beach offers surfing, kite flying, four-wheeling, and sport-fishing with a daily tag of $8, weekly tag of $14, and seasonal tag starting at $15.

Atlantic City:

The world famous Atlantic City is known for a big boardwalk, a free beach, and big fun. With endless retail stores, saltwater taffy and five star casinos a weekend in AC one for the books.

Sea Isle City:

Looking for a calm and relaxing ocean view without the hustle and bustle of a boardwalk? Sea Isle City Beach is the perfect getaway. A daily tag is $5, a weekly tag is $10, and a seasonal tag starts at $20.

Stone Harbor & Avalon Beaches

These two beaches make up more than 7 miles of New Jersey's oceanfront. Stone Harbor and Avalon Beaches have a daily tag of $6, a weekly tag of $12, and a seasonal tag of $23.

Cape May Wedding Season

NBC10's Matt DeLucia highlights venues for bird watching and weddings -- two of the most popular things to do in Cape May. (Published Friday, June 3, 2016)

Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and North Wildwood Beaches

Wildwood Beaches offers an amusement park, dog beach, and a water park. These free beaches showcase dance clubs, pubs, and sports bars. Wildwood offers fun for the whole family.

Cape May

Cape May is a beach lover’s paradise. Visitors can go wine tasting, parasailing, and golfing at the shore. With a daily tag of $6, a weekly tag of $6, and a seasonal tag starting at $20, beach goers can enjoy one of the most beautiful beaches in the country.