The weather is warming up and summer months are soon approaching.
Many families will head to New Jersey’s best beaches to enjoy the sun.
While a select number of beaches are free, the majority of seaside towns charge for entry.
The Asbury Park Press reported Thursday that Berkeley Township approved a beach badge price hike.
Daily tags have increased from $5 to $8, and weekly badges have increased from $20 to $25.
Mayor Carmen F. Amato suggests the price change indicates rising costs of beach upkeep, trash removal, lifeguards, and police patrols.
Check out this list of NJ beaches, to see which ocean views have a beach tag.
Known for its nightlife, Casino Pier and exciting boardwalk Seaside Heights' daily tag is $8, weekly tag is $35 and a seasonal tag starts at $45.
Named for its famous attraction, the Barnegat Lighthouse is one of New Jersey’s most famous landmarks. Visitors can experience serenity and history, this Ocean County shore’s daily tag is $5, a weekly tag is $22, and a seasonal starts at $30.
Most popular for fishing and the Sandcastle Inn Surf City Beach's daily tag is $7, weekly is $17, and seasonal tag starts at $35.
This 12 mile island, mostly known for its Art Foundation has a daily tag of $7, a weekly tag of $20, and a seasonal badge starting at $30.
Preseason tags start at $7.00 (April-May), after June 1st, prices go up to $15.
Brigantine Beach offers surfing, kite flying, four-wheeling, and sport-fishing with a daily tag of $8, weekly tag of $14, and seasonal tag starting at $15.
The world famous Atlantic City is known for a big boardwalk, a free beach, and big fun. With endless retail stores, saltwater taffy and five star casinos a weekend in AC one for the books.
Looking for a calm and relaxing ocean view without the hustle and bustle of a boardwalk? Sea Isle City Beach is the perfect getaway. A daily tag is $5, a weekly tag is $10, and a seasonal tag starts at $20.
These two beaches make up more than 7 miles of New Jersey's oceanfront. Stone Harbor and Avalon Beaches have a daily tag of $6, a weekly tag of $12, and a seasonal tag of $23.
Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and North Wildwood Beaches
Wildwood Beaches offers an amusement park, dog beach, and a water park. These free beaches showcase dance clubs, pubs, and sports bars. Wildwood offers fun for the whole family.
Cape May is a beach lover’s paradise. Visitors can go wine tasting, parasailing, and golfing at the shore. With a daily tag of $6, a weekly tag of $6, and a seasonal tag starting at $20, beach goers can enjoy one of the most beautiful beaches in the country.