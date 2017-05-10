A suspect opened fire on US marshals and sheriffs officers serving a warrant then barricaded himself inside a New Jersey home Wednesday morning, police said.

Police surrounded the home on Centre Street, near Furman Street, in Trenton after regional task force marshals came under fire around 6:20 a.m., Trenton Police Detective Lt. Stephen Varn said.

One person died during the firefight, police said. It was unclear who that person is.

Two Mercer County sheriffs officers suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police contacted the barricaded person in hopes to bring a peaceful resolution to the situation but the barricade situation -- with state police, local police, US marshals and prosecutors on the scene -- continued for hours.

Expect traffic troubles in the area as investigators block off roads.




