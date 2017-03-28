Police say that a 17 year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being shot in North Philadelphia. Police declared a barricade situation after a suspect in the shooting ran into a nearby apartment building. NBC10's Drew Smith is live at the scene as the situation unfolds.

A teen boy is fighting for his life after he was shot in North Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.

The 17-year-old boy was on N. 17th Street and W. Susquehanna Avenue at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday when a gunman opened fire. The teen was struck in the right hip and taken to Temple University Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

Police say the gunman ran into an apartment building on the 2100 block of N. 17th Street. Officers arrived at the scene and declared a barricade situation. The nearby Duckrey School on 1501 Diamond Street was locked down as a result. The lockdown was later lifted however.

The building was later given the "all clear" after police found a weapon but not the suspect. They continue to investigate.