Not realizing that their friend had suffered a deadly gunshot wound, a group of friends took a man home to South Philadelphia after a bar fight in West Philadelphia.

The man died a short time after medics rushed him from the 2600 block of Emily Street in South Philly to Penn Presbyterian Hospital early Monday morning, said Philadelphia Police.

A friend told police he was at the bar with the unidentified 35-year-old shooting victim and some other people when a fight broke out inside. The fight then continued outside, said police.

The friends went to check on the man but found him unconscious so the one friend picked him up and took him to a family member’s house on Emily Street -- about 3 miles away -- while another car of people followed them, said police.

When they arrived on the Emily Street, the friends found the man to still be unresponsive in the backseat of the car. They called police after finding him still unresponsive as they tried to get him inside, said police.

When medics arrived they found the man to be shot once on his left side.

No word on potential suspects in the case.