A baby girl abandoned inside a New Jersey YMCA may be the daughter of a teenage father who was pulled off a hotel ledge by Newark police Sunday morning, authorities say.

Officers were called to the Newark YMCA on Broad Street Monday evening for a report of a five-month-old girl abandoned there, police said. She had been left alone for about an hour and wasn't hurt.

Police located the mother, and Child Protection and Permanency was notified.

Police are looking for the child's father, 19-year-old Kelly Coran, who's believed to be the same man pulled off a ledge outside the Robert Treat Hotel Sunday morning.

In that case, officers responding to a call of a trespasser there found the man on the ledge, calmly confronted him and then grabbed him, pulling him to safety through the window, police said.

Coran is wanted on charges of child endangerment and $2,000 outstanding theft of services warrant.