Baby Found Dead in Trash Bag in Kitchen of Rhawnhurst Home

An investigation is underway after a baby was found dead in a trash bag in the kitchen of a home in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia.

On Sunday at 4:35 p.m., officials received a 911 call stating a woman gave birth to a stillborn baby at a home on the 7800 block of Summerdale Avenue. When medics arrived at the home they found the baby in a trash bag that was placed in the kitchen of the house. The baby was pronounced dead at 4:48 p.m.

After further investigation, police discovered the baby was born on Wednesday, September 27. Police have not released a cause of death and no arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate.