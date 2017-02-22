This will be the final school year for students at a Montgomery County elementary school.

The Methacton School District Board announced Tuesday night that it planned to close Audubon Elementary School on Egypt Road in Eagleville, Pennsylvania in July.

The closure is due to declining enrollment and budget issues, the school board said. The district currently sends students to five separate elementary schools.

Opponents and supporters of the closure made public comment in front of a crowd of more than 100 people Tuesday night.

Some of the public comment focused on the building of Skyview Upper Elementary School based on population projections that turned out to not come to fruition.

"They are going to close elementary schools after building a brand new school, it's shocking," Ryan Beil, who was in the first sixth grade class to go to Skyview, said.

The district doesn't plan to make any grade reconfiguration this year.