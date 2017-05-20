12 Arrested in Atlantic City Drugs and Weapons Bust

Police arrested a dozen people during a drug bust in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Atlantic City Police detectives of the Special Investigations Section say they were targeting narcotics suspects in the Marina District and Atlantic Avenue earlier in the week.

During the operation, police arrested 12 people on narcotics and weapons related offenses. They also seized two handguns, cocaine, marijuana, drug money and a vehicle used in the transportation and distribution of narcotics, investigators said.

Atlantic City Police say they arrested the following people on the following charges:

Kali Sloan, 34, from Atlantic City. Unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), possession of a defaced firearm, certain person not to possess a weapon, contempt, and issued multiple motor vehicle summons.

Michael Fletcher, 32, from Atlantic City. Unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), and possession of a defaced firearm.

Daquan Cook, 22, from Atlantic City. Possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone.

Brian Holt, 25, from Ventnor. Possession of CDS.

Cleopatra Williamson, 25, from Atlantic City. Possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone.

John Stevens, 40, from Atlantic City. Possession of CDS

Jabril Hall, 26, from Atlantic City. Possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone.

John Chow, 29, from Egg Harbor Township. Possession of CDS

Raymond Fitzgerald, 19, from Somers Point, NJ. Possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school zone, and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone.

Ismael Hebron, 26, from Atlantic City. Possession of CDS and possession with intent to distribute CDS.

Sean Thompson, 45, from Atlantic City. Possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone.

Anthony Ciarla, 27, from Ventnor, NJ. Possession of CDS.

If you have any information about the incident, please call the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858. You can also text information to tip411(847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

