An elderly woman was attacked and robbed inside Atlantic City’s Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, according to police.

The 80-year-old woman told police she was walking to her hotel room at the Borgata back on January 4 shortly before 4:30 a.m. when an unidentified man followed her inside and attacked her. He then stole money from her before leaving the scene, police said.

The woman was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. If you have any information on his identity please call Atlantic City Police at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to TIP411 (847411).