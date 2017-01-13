A suspicious package caused the evacuation of an Atlantic County Administration Building Friday morning.

Atlantic City Police evacuated 1333 Atlantic Avenue while the bomb squad swept the building around 10:30 a.m. The building houses city offices including a library, the Atlantic County Clerk and community development center.

In addition to the evacuation, police stopped all pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area, said police Sgt Kevin Fair. The city hall sits next door.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead you could see bomb squad vehicles blocking the middle of the street.

No word yet on the nature of the suspicious device.