Suspicious Package Brings Out Bomb Squad to Atlantic City Municipal Building | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC_OTS_PHILLY

Suspicious Package Brings Out Bomb Squad to Atlantic City Municipal Building

By Dan Stamm

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    SkyForce10
    Jan. 13, 2017: Atlantic City Police investigate a suspicious package at a municipal building.

    A suspicious package caused the evacuation of an Atlantic County Administration Building Friday morning.

    Atlantic City Police evacuated 1333 Atlantic Avenue while the bomb squad swept the building around 10:30 a.m. The building houses city offices including a library, the Atlantic County Clerk and community development center.

    In addition to the evacuation, police stopped all pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area, said police Sgt Kevin Fair. The city hall sits next door.

    As SkyForce10 hovered overhead you could see bomb squad vehicles blocking the middle of the street.

    No word yet on the nature of the suspicious device.

    Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC10 Philadelphia anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices