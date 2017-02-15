A group of Atlantic City emergency operators have been accused of buying and selling drugs while on the job. NBC10 Jersey Shore Bureau Reporter Ted Greenberg uncovered exclusive details.

Police arrested two Atlantic City 911 operators who are accused of buying and selling drugs while on duty.

Shekeia Wade, 32, of Galloway Township, New Jersey and Jennifer Dalton, 42, of Atlantic City, were both arrested and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Wade is also charged with possession with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and possession with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within 500 feet of a public zone.

Both women worked as 911 operators for the Atlantic City Communications Bureau. Wade allegedly sold oxycodone to Dalton while they were both on duty. Dalton was a shift operator at the time, investigators said.

Wade and Dalton were both suspended without pay. Two other women, who have not been criminally charged, were also suspended without pay.

Both Wade and Dalton were released on a summons with future court dates.

Police say at this point they’re unsure if the two women also used the drugs while on duty and the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on the suspects, please call the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858. You can also text anonymously to TIP411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.