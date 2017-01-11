A man assaulted outside of a Chinese restaurant shot one of his assailants near the intersection of 5th and Rockland streets on Olney.

As the customer left the restaurant around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, he encountered three men waiting outside. One of them punched him in the face, said Philadelphia police.

He ran down the street and the group chased him. During the pursuit, the customer took out a gun and shot one his assailants in the leg, police said.

The shooter, who told investigators he has a permit to carry, stayed at the scene and waited for law enforcement officials to arrive. He was taken into custody and is being held for questioning. His victim is also in police custody while recovering from his injuries at Einstein Hospital. Police also questioned one other male in connection with the incident.