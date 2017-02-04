A Syrian family denied entry into Philadelphia last week under President Donald Trump’s executive order has arranged travel to the United States after a federal judge temporarily blocked the travel ban from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Lawyers representing the Asali family told NBC10 Saturday they are making travel arrangements to return to the U.S. but they cannot provide specific details at this time.

“Of all the times I have negotiated to return people to the United States, this is the most optimistic I have felt,” said Joseph Hohenstein, an attorney for the Asali family.

The family — including four adults and two children — planned to settle in Allentown — about 60 miles north of Philadelphia — where relatives who are U.S. citizens had bought a home for them. It took the family 13 years to secure visas and passports to relocate to the U.S.

Last week Trump signed an executive order suspending America’s refugee program and halting immigration to the U.S. from seven countries his administration said raised terrorism concerns, including Syria. After arriving at the Philadelphia International Airport last Saturday, the Asali family was met by two U.S. Customs and Protection officials. The six were removed from the plane, detained and told they could either leave the U.S. on the same plane or stay and be arrested, according to court documents. Their legal documents were physically revoked, they were denied phone calls and they were prevented from speaking to their relatives waiting at the airport.

Immigration lawyers representing the family filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday, accusing the Trump administration of violating several constitutional guarantees, including those belonging to members of a protected class and the right to due process.

On Saturday the government suspended enforcement of Trump’s refugee and immigration ban and filed an appeal. After the federal judge temporarily blocked the ban, visa holders from the countries impacted by Trump’s order hurried to board U.S.-bound flights Saturday, fearing they might have only a slim window through which to enter the country.

Saturday night the Department of Justice asked a federal appeals court to set aside the judge’s order that blocked the travel ban however. The justice department alerted a court in Washington state that it would appeal the judge’s ruling. Trump told reporters Saturday night that he predicts the appeal will be successful. Lawyers for the Asali family told NBC10 they don’t anticipate the appeal will directly impact their travel arrangements, however.