As Predicted, Harvey Leads to Higher Gas Prices

Gas prices have spiked in the wake of Hurricane Harvey's assault on the Gulf Coast.
WDEL in Wilmington reported Sunday that the average price for a gallon of gas in Delaware jumped 47 cents from last week. The average is now $2.67.
Figures released Sunday by AAA Mid-Atlantic show that the national average rose by 26 cents. The price for a gallon of regular is now $2.62.
The cost for gas in Delaware is still slightly cheaper than in neighboring states. For instance, Pennsylvania's price is $2.83. New Jersey's is $2.74, and Maryland's is at $2.71.
