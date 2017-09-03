As Predicted, Harvey Leads to Higher Gas Prices

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: Evacuees make their way to dry land after leaving their homes that were inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Gas prices have spiked in the wake of Hurricane Harvey's assault on the Gulf Coast.

WDEL in Wilmington reported Sunday that the average price for a gallon of gas in Delaware jumped 47 cents from last week. The average is now $2.67.

Figures released Sunday by AAA Mid-Atlantic show that the national average rose by 26 cents. The price for a gallon of regular is now $2.62.

The cost for gas in Delaware is still slightly cheaper than in neighboring states. For instance, Pennsylvania's price is $2.83. New Jersey's is $2.74, and Maryland's is at $2.71.