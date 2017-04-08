Police Arrest Suspect in Queen Village Arson Fires

Police arrested a man accused of setting several arson fires in the Queen Village section of Philadelphia earlier this year.

On January 17 at 5:45 a.m. a fire occurred on the 800 block of Ranstead Street that damaged an overhead façade. On January 27 around 4 a.m. a fire damaged a parked vehicle on the 700 block of S. 5th Street. Finally on February 12 around 4:25 a.m. a fire damaged a brick wall in the back of the property at the Famous 4th Street Deli on the 700 block of S. 4th Street. Investigators say all three fires were arsons.

After an investigation, police identified the suspect in the arson fires at Juan Barkley, 59. Barkley was arrested Saturday around 10:05 a.m. inside his home on the 1200 block of Ludlow Street. He is charged with arson, causing or risking a catastrophe, failure to prevent a catastrophe, criminal mischief and possessing an instrument of crime.