NBC10's Matt DeLucia is live at St. Christopher's Hospital where a 6-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in North Philadelphia. Police are searching for a suspect. Stay with NBC10 for updates as this story develops.

An arrest has been made in the shooting of a 6-year-old boy in North Philadelphia.



On Friday around 7:45 p.m. police responded to a report of a person shot on 24th and Norris streets. When they arrived they were met by a man who stated his 6-year-old son had been struck by gunfire. The boy was taken to the hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to the left shoulder. He was then taken to St. Christopher's Hospital where he is currently in good condition.

Police don't believe the boy was the gunman's intended target.

On Saturday police identified a suspect in the shooting. On Sunday, police and a SWAT team executed a search warrant at his home and took him into custody without incident. Police say his identity will be released Monday morning.



