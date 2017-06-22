A police pursuit of two armed robbery suspects ended with the men arrested near Philadelphia International Airport Thursday evening.



State Police were chasing the suspects, wanted for an armed robbery in New Castle, Delaware when the vehicle they were driving veered off the roadway into a grassy median near I-95 and Route 420 around 8:30.

Delaware State Police said both suspects were taken into custody after they tried to run away.

Video captured by an NBC10 viewer showed one man in handcuffs near the airport lying on a middle barrier.

Delaware State Police say it all started when two armed men robbed a T-Mobile store in New Castle then took off. Delaware State Troopers chased the men as they made their way across the border.

No one was injured in the robbery or pursuit.