Is your grill ready for the holiday weekend? Are your decorations, supplies, and everything else you need ready to go? NBC10's Rosemary Connors checks some local hotspots to see if the shelves are stocked for you.
Published 2 hours ago
Are You Ready for the Holiday Weekend?
Link to this video
Embed this video
More videos (1 of 9)
Is your grill ready for the holiday weekend? Are your decorations, supplies, and everything else you need ready to go? NBC10's Rosemary Connors checks some local hotspots to see if the shelves are stocked for you.