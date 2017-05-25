Are You Ready for the Holiday Weekend? | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Are You Ready for the Holiday Weekend?

Is your grill ready for the holiday weekend? Are your decorations, supplies, and everything else you need ready to go? NBC10's Rosemary Connors checks some local hotspots to see if the shelves are stocked for you.

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices