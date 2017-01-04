Bitter Cold Temperatures and Snow to Hit Region

From an above average high temperature day to a dose of Winter reality on the way, we’re tracking a major change in our weather in a very short period of time!

As the polar jet continues its southward swing and gears up to blast us with the coldest temperatures of the season, the First Alert Weather Team is tracking two separate systems that could bring snow to some neighborhoods Thursday into Friday as well as Saturday.

Below is an image of the deepening trough that allows a punch of cold air to make it into our region.

Models agree on the amplification of a trough that gives way to an arctic blast prepping surface conditions that are conducive to snow; however, whether or not the moisture is in place remains to be seen. Here’s why. While a piece of energy moving from west to east is due to bring wintry weather across parts of the country, one of the key ingredients as to how impactful the system will be as it tracks across The Ohio Valley will be influenced by a coastal low.

A low forming off the east coast could help to enhance the piece of energy moving eastward. While the coastal low does not look to be tracking close enough for a direct impact as it heads out to sea, once it gets going the development of the low will merge with that piece of energy moving eastward and will bring some snow to our area.

Beyond this, a second low develops in The Gulf and beelines it north. Models right now including the NAM 12km 18Z run as well as the medium range ECMWF (HRES) keep the low just to our south, but we’re still following updated models for your most accurate neighborhood forecast.