Urban Outfitters in Philadelphia, PA ordered by court to pay in fabric copyright battle.

Philadelphia-based Urban Outfitters will pay a Los Angeles fabric manufacturer $530,000 after an appeals court tossed the retailer's case and upheld the decision of a lower court.

Unicolors Inc. said Urban Outfitters infringed on its fabric copyright with the sale of a dress at Free People stores that had a complicated palm frond and feather print, according to the Los Angeles Times, which also said Century 21 is a co-defendant in the litigation.

In a ruling issued earlier this week, California's Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Urban Outfitters' argument that the lower court relied on an overly subjective analysis of the fabric to reach its decision.

