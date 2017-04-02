Woman Dies in Apartment Fire in Philly

A woman died from her injuries during an apartment fire in Philadelphia.

The fire started at an apartment complex on the 6300 block of N. 10th Street around 4 p.m. Sunday. The fire spread to at least four of the units before firefighters brought it under control.

When firefighters searched through the building they found an unresponsive woman who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet revealed her identity but say she was a resident of the apartment complex.

No other injuries were reported. Officials continue to investigate the cause.