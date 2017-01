Firefighters are battling a large apartment fire in Gloucester Township, Camden County. The 3-alarm fire started at the Lakeview Apartment complex on Lower Landing Road around 10 p.m. Saturday. Residents had to evacuate the complex. No injuries have been reported.

Sources told NBC10 the fire is being fueled by gas, making it difficult to extinguish.

All roadways in the area are closed as firefighters continue to battle the blaze.