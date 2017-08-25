Explosion, Fire Destroys Delaware County Apartments - NBC 10 Philadelphia
OLY-PHILLY

Explosion, Fire Destroys Delaware County Apartments

By Sara Smith

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Crews battled a massive fire in Sharon Hill on Friday afternoon after an apartment building went up in flames. Thankfully, everybody made it out safely. NBC10's Aundrea Cline-Thomas was on scene.

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    Fire crews in Delaware County battled flames at an apartment building Friday afternoon after some sort of explosion outside the building, officials said.

    The fire broke out at an apartment building located at the intersection of Woodland and Sharon avenues in Sharon Hill just before 2:30.

    Flames and thick, black smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the building as SkyForce10 hovered above.

    Officials said one woman was treated for smoke inhalation.

    RAW: Fire Burns at Sharon Hill Apartments

    [PHI] RAW: Fire Burns at Sharon Hill Apartments

    Raw video from SkyForce10 over fire at Sharon Hill apartment building.

    (Published Friday, Aug. 25, 2017)

    The fire went to 3-alarms with crews from more than 15 companies called to respond.

    Officials used a drone to check for flare-ups from above.

    Residents in all six apartments were displaced. The American Red Cross was providing assistance to residents from at least five of the apartments.

    Officials continued to look for a cause and account for all residents who live in the building.

    Published at 2:58 PM EDT on Aug 25, 2017 | Updated 3 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices