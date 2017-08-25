Explosion, Fire Destroys Delaware County Apartments

Crews battled a massive fire in Sharon Hill on Friday afternoon after an apartment building went up in flames. Thankfully, everybody made it out safely. NBC10's Aundrea Cline-Thomas was on scene.

Fire crews in Delaware County battled flames at an apartment building Friday afternoon after some sort of explosion outside the building, officials said.

The fire broke out at an apartment building located at the intersection of Woodland and Sharon avenues in Sharon Hill just before 2:30.

Flames and thick, black smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the building as SkyForce10 hovered above.

Officials said one woman was treated for smoke inhalation.

RAW: Fire Burns at Sharon Hill Apartments

Raw video from SkyForce10 over fire at Sharon Hill apartment building. (Published Friday, Aug. 25, 2017)

The fire went to 3-alarms with crews from more than 15 companies called to respond.

Officials used a drone to check for flare-ups from above.

Residents in all six apartments were displaced. The American Red Cross was providing assistance to residents from at least five of the apartments.

Officials continued to look for a cause and account for all residents who live in the building.