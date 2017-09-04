Anti-Rizzo Banner Hung Over i-676

A sign of continued anger over late Mayor Frank Rizzo appeared loud and clear over a Philadelphia roadway. A banner was hung on the 10th street overpass in center city with profanity on it. The banner comes as the debate continues over what to do with the Frank Rizzo statue.

A banner was hung on the 10th street overpass on I-676 in Center City for all to see.

The banner used profanity and a picture of a pig with Frank Rizzo's name on it.

It comes as the debate continues over what to do wth the former mayor's statue in Center City. The statue and a mural of the former mayor were vandalized last month amid controversy over monuments and statues honoring confederate leaders which also spurred protests in Charlottesville, Virginia that turned deadly.

Driven by Philadelphia Councilwoman Helen Gym, there is growing support for removing tributes to Rizzo, who died of a heart attack in 1991. Some call the statue and mural reminders of Rizzo's strained history with the African-American and gay communities during the late 1960s and 1970s.

Rizzo, a hard-charging, big-mouthed icon of head-cracking law enforcement in Philadelphia, served as police commissioner for four years before serving two terms as the city’s mayor from 1972 to 1980. His friends, family and fans remember him as a devoted public servant unafraid to speak his mind. Thousands of people signed a recent online petition to keep the statue in place.

Rizzo's detractors saw his police force as corrupt and brutal.

The city's art commission will decide what to do with the Rizzo statue.