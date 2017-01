Amtrak has temporarily suspended service for their Northeast Regional and Acela Express trains traveling in New Jersey due to downed commercial power lines in an area east of Linden, New Jersey.

Crews are working to clear the area and restore service.

Passengers can check the status of their trains or review refund information by visiting Amtrak's website or calling 1-800-USA-RAIL.

