The engineer operating Amtrak 188 when it careened off the tracks in Northeast Philadelphia two years ago has been charged criminally in the derailment, Pennsylvania's attorney general announced Friday.

Brandon Bostian, 33, was charged shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, a mere seven hours before the statute of limitations was set to expire in the case.

Amtrak 188 was traveling 106 mph when it jumped the northbound tracks negotiating a large curve at Frankford Junction on May 12, 2015. Several cars overturned and one was left crushed and contorted. The curve's speed limit was set at 50 mph.



Eight passengers were killed and 200 were injured. Bostian told investigators he blacked out and couldn't remember the moments leading up to the crash.



Bostian faces eight counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count of causing or risking a catastrophe and numerous counts of reckless endangerment.

The case was transferred to the Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office on Thursday after Philadelphia Municipal Court President Judge Marsha Neifield ordered a private criminal complaint could move forward.

Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams previously declined to file charges against Bostian.



"I commend our outstanding team in the Office of Attorney General who worked diligently and thoughtfully around the clock to enable us to be in this position to pursue justice on behalf of the victims of this deadly crash," Shapiro said in a statement.

An intense federal investigation focused on what Bostian was doing in the moments leading up to the derailment.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board said Bostian accellerated to full-throttle as the New York bound train traversed a straightaway through North Philadelphia.

From left to right: Justin Zemser, Jim Gaines, Rachel Jacobs, Abid Gilani and Derrick Griffith were among the eight people killed in the Amtrak 188 derailment.



The NTSB analyzed the engineer's cell phone to deterimine whether he was distracted by the device. It was later ruled that it was radio chatter and a rock strike to the train's windshiled that stole Bostian's attention that night.

He lost track of where he was on the route; the realization that the curve was looming ahead in the darkness didn't come until seconds before the crash, investigators said. Bostian hit the breaks when he felt the train tipping over.

"I remember holding onto the controls tightly and feeling like, okay well this is it, I'm going over," Bostian told investigators.

When the engine and the six cars in tow left the tracks near Wheatsheaf Lane around 9 p.m., passengers were tossed like dolls in the cars. The first passenger car hit steel support beams holding up electrical wires. The beams sliced through the car, bending the coach into an unrecognizable shape. Some passengers were ejected from the cars and crushed.

Eight passengers were killed: Derrick Griffith, 42, a dean at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn, New York; Rachel Jacobs, 39, the CEO of Philadelphia-based company ApprenNet and a mother of a toddler; Abid Gilani, 55, who worked for Wells Fargo; Justin Zemser, 20, a Naval Academy midshipman; Jim Gaines, 48, a father and Associated Press video software architect; Bob Gildersleeve, 45, a father and vice president of Ecolab; Laura Finamore, 47, a senior account director at Cushman & Wakefield; and Giuseppe Piras, 41, a wine and oil executive from Sardinia, Italy.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

