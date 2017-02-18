2-Year-Old Child Struck in Hit-and-Run in Ambler

A toddler is in the hospital after being struck in a hit and run crash in Ambler, Pennsylvania.

The 2-year-old child was crossing the road on South Main Street near Bannockburn Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Saturday when he or she was struck by a vehicle, police said. The vehicle then continued northbound on South Main Street.

The child was airlifted to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Officials have not yet revealed his condition. The incident happened near Knight Park, a local skate park. Police say the victim’s parents were in the area at the time of the crash.

While police are investigating the incident as a hit and run, they also say the driver may not have been aware he struck anyone since the child is small. The driver is described as a white male wearing sunglasses with white hair driving a black Toyota 4 Runner.