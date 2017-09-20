Amazon Accidentally Sends Baby Registry Emails to Customers

Thousands of Amazon users were probably delighted to get emails from the online retailer Tuesday notifying them someone bought items from their baby registries.

But there was just one problem: most of those users weren't expecting or didn't have registries with the retail giant.

The online retailer accidentally sent countless customers emails saying an item on nonexistent registries was on its way to their homes, sparking confusion and humor on social media.





It's not clear what sparked the mishap, but Amazon later sent users a second email saying that the note was sent in error.

The company also told The Verge that the mass emailing was caused by a "technical glitch."