A building containing a popular University City hookah bar caught fire overnight.

No one was hurt after flames broke out on the second floor of the building containing Aloosh Hookah Bar Restaurant at 36th Street and Lancaster Avenue – not far from Drexel University’s campus – early Thursday.

Medium to heavy smoke could be seen pouring form the building when firefighters arrived around 2:30 a.m., said the Philadelphia Fire Department.

The hookah bar carries a 4-star rating on Yelp.

No word yet what caused the blaze in the building that also includes apartments. NBC10 reached out to the hookah bar to find out the extent of damage.