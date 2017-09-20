Man Dies in Midday Shooting in Lehigh Valley - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Man Dies in Midday Shooting in Lehigh Valley

By Dan Stamm

    A midday shooting on a Lehigh Valley street left a man dead.

    Gunfire rang out around 1:20 p.m. near Monroe Street and North 6th Street in Allentown, city police said.

    Officers found 37-year-old Paris Graves suffering from gunshot wounds. Graves died a short time later at the hospital.

    No word yet on a motive for the killing, which took place in a residential area where a church sits on the next corner.

    Investigators asked that anyone with information on the incident to call police at 610-437-7721.

