Police are searching for a woman with Alzheimer’s who went missing from a senior living facility in Allentown.

Audrey Penn, 77, went missing Wednesday from the Woodland Terrace at the Oaks Senior Living Community on 1263 South Cedar Crest Boulevard.

Police say Penn suffers from Alzheimer’s. She is described as an African American woman and was last seen wearing green pants and a green and purple flower shirt.

“At this time, locating Audrey is our top priority," a spokesperson for Woodland Terrace wrote. "Woodland Terrace has tested its security systems and reviewed its resident safety and security measures to ensure that all technology and processes continue to work effectively as the health, safety and well-being of every resident is always our number one priority."

“We have spiritual counsel available to all residents, families and the local community if they feel a need for support. The entire Woodbine Family, residents, families and friends are praying for Audrey's safe return.”

Woodbine Senior Living, the parent company of Woodland Terrace, is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information leading to Penn’s safe return. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call Sgt. Donald Sabo or Detective Kevin Kress at 610-797-1447.

