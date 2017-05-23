Alleged "Zorro" Bandit Unmasked (and Caught) in New Jersey

Belleville Police arrested Jermaine Ramirez, 25, of Newark for a robbery allegedly committed in a Zorro-like mask.

Zorro didn't last long on the run.

Belleville Police said Tuesday they have arrested a man who allegedly robbed a home while wearing a mask that made him look like the fictional swashbuckler.

Jermaine Ramirez, 25, of Newark, is in custody for allegedly committing the burglary last Friday, Belleville PD said on their Facebook page.

The department specifically thanked the state police for the use of their sketch artist, whose drawing of the alleged thief took on a viral life of its own.

Attorney information was not immediately available.