Expect some hot weather throughout the week, with some thunderstorms for the weekend. NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley has your 10-day forecast and what to expect.

Blistering temperatures and humidity are bringing poor air quality to the region.

New Jersey issued a Code Orange air quality alert Monday for Atlantic and Cape May counties.

The state is warning that as temperatures enter into the mid-90s, pollution levels could be hazardous for at-risk populations. This includes children, the elderly and people suffering from asthma, heart and lung disease.

The National Weather Service has also issued air quality alerts throughout the tri-state region. Those in Philadelphia, Atlantic City and Dover are all being advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

New Jersey’s Bergen, Essex, Passaic, Union, and Hudson counties are also on alert until midnight Monday.

The poor air comes with increased humidity in the region, as pollutants from power plants and cars react with the sunlight.