Air Force Probing Disrespect of John Glenn's Body Before Burial

Former astronaut and Ohio senator John Glenn was remembered at the Ohio capitol as state residents paid their respects on Dec. 16, 2016 before his burial at Arlington National Cemetery. (Published Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016)

The Air Force is investigating allegations that a mortuary worker at its base in Delaware made Defense Department inspectors an offer they refused — a peek at John Glenn's body before the astronaut and American hero was buried, NBC News reported.

It allegedly happened while Glenn's remains were at the Dover Air Force Base "pending his interment at Arlington National Cemetery on April 6, 2017," Air Force spokesman Col. Patrick Ryder said in a statement on Friday.

John Glenn Spacecraft Arrives at International Space Station

A spacecraft named after the first man to orbit Earth arrives at the International Space Station Saturday, April 22, after launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on April 18, 2017. (Published Sunday, April 23, 2017)

The worker was not identified.



Glenn died in December at age 95 in his home state of Ohio. Thousands of people filed into the Ohio Statehouse rotunda to pay their respects before Glenn's body was flown to Delaware.

