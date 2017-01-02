As hospitals around the Philadelphia region welcomed the first babies of 2017, the Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey welcomed its own new arrival: a baby loggerhead sea turtle.

The yet-to-be-named turtle hatched in August at the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, said the Adventure Aquarium.

The Camden aquarium revealed the turtle as part of its "Baby New Year" initiative. The turtle will spend most of its year at the New Jersey Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Cove exhibit going through a "survival school" program before being released off the coast of North Carolina.

"The hatchling came to us weighing 86 grams and is now over 226 grams," said Nikki Grandinetti, curator of fish and invertebrates at Adventure Aquarium. "He loves jellies and shrimp. He’s also very active and investigates anything with his mouth."

Throughout the month of January, visitors can vote on the hatchling’s name – the finalists are Darwin, Griswold, Groot and Tina – by dropping spare change into a voting booth in the Main Lobby, said the aquarium. Adorable Animal Babies: Baby Loggerhead in NJ