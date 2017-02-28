Accused Killer of 2 NJ Women Now Faces 3rd Murder Case

Khalil Wheeler-Weaver faces murder and other charges in the death of Sarah Butler.

The 20-year-old New Jersey man accused of killing a college student and another woman in the last few months will now be charged with the murder of a Philadelphia woman as well, Essex County prosecutors said Monday.

Khalil Wheeler-Weaver is accused in the Sept. 1, 2016 murder of 19-year-old Robin West. Prosecutors say he killed her in Orange, then set fire to the empty home.

West, previously described by sources as an escort, was living in Union Township at the time, and was reported missing in September. Wheeler-Weaver is also accused of attacking another 34-year-old woman who survived the attack, prosecutors say.

Wheeler-Weaver has already pleaded not guilty to murder charges in late December in the death of 33-year-old Joanne Brown, who was last seen Oct. 22 in Orange and whose body was found in a vacant house in Newark on Dec. 5.

He has also pleaded not guilty to murder and other crimes in the death of 20-year-old Sarah Butler, a sophomore at New Jersey City University who was reported missing Nov. 23. The Montclair woman's body was found eight days later on the Eagle Rock Reservation.

At the time of those charges, investigators were actively looking at him as a possible serial killer, law enforcement sources familiar with the probe told News 4 New York. His lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday.

Wheeler-Weaver remains in custody. He comes from a family that includes at least two law enforcement officers -- one a cop in East Orange who lives in his home and another who works for the Newark Police Department.

He was most recently employed as a security guard and was assigned to a grocery store.