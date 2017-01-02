A Montgomery County private school canceled classes Monday as the community mourned the death of a teacher.

The Academy of the New Church Secondary Schools in Bryn Athyn announced the death of physical education teacher Marah Boyesen on Facebook midday Monday:

"Sadly we have received notification that the remains of our friend and colleague, Marah Boyesen, have been found. We have notified the students and parents and are canceling the rest of the school day."

The school didn’t immediately reveal details about the educator’s death in the post attributed to Girl’s School principal Kira Schadegg and Boy’s School principal Jeremy Irwin.

"At a time like this, the instinct is to reach out and ask, 'What can I do?' The answer right now is to provide the family with some space," said the post. "Over the coming hours and days, opportunities to provide support will be made available.

"Please hold each other gently over the next several days."

The school suggested anyone with questions or "concerns about anyone’s welfare" to reach out to administration.

NBC10 reached out to Montgomery County investigators and Lower Moreland Township Police for details on Boyesen’s death.

The New Church is a Christian-faith group formed by 18th Century Swedish theologian and scientist Emanuel Swedenborg, said ANC's website. The Boy's School was formed in 1881 with the girl's school opening in 1884.