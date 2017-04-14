Abington Township Police Search for Missing Uber Driver

45-year-old Krysten Laib was last seen on April 11, 2017.

Abington Township Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen before starting her shift as an Uber driver on Tuesday.

45-year-old Krysten Laib was last seen on April 11 at 4:45 a.m. in Philadelphia. According to police, she was working as an Uber driver when she last spoke to her family members.

Police say she has not answered her cell phone or made any attempt to contact family since her disappearance.

Laib is described as 5'4, 135 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was driving a 2003 olive green Subaru Legacy with PA registration HJA8582.

Police are asking anyone with information on Laid to contact Abington Township Police at 267-536-1100 and press option #3.