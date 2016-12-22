Grace Packer (left) was found dead in rural Pennsylvania months after being reported missing from Abington Township. Her mother Sara is being called a person of interest in the disappearance.

A dismembered body found in the woods of rural Pennsylvania by hunters in October was identified as an Abington Township teenager missing since July, authorities said Thursday.

Officials also announced that the mother of Grace Packer, 14 at the time she disappeared, is a person of interest in the girl's disappearance. The mother, Sara Packer, has been charged with child endangerment and obstruction of an investigation, district attorneys from three counties announced at a news conference.

"Sadly what was a missing persons case has now evolved into a homicide," said Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub. "Grace Packer was murdered and we will use all of our join investigative resources to bring Grace's killer to justice."

Montco DA Kevin Steele, Weintraub and Luzerne County DA Stefanie Salavantis "important developments" Thursday afternoon in the disappearance of Grace Packer of Abington Township.

Hunters initially only found a human head and torso in Luzerne County on Halloween, said Salavantis. Search dogs later found two legs and two arms. Dental records connected through the national missing persons database helped identify Grace, said Salavantis.

Due to the ongoing investigation, prosecutors didn't reveal how Grace died.

Sara Packer, reported the then 14-year-old missing in July. She was last seen leaving her house on Tennis Avenue in Ardsley with $300 in cash on July 11, township police said.

On Thursday, prosecutors named Sara Packer a person of interest in Grace's homicide while claiming that Packer withheld information from investigators.

"While no one has been charged at this time with causing Grace's death, charges have been filed against her mother, Sara Packer, in connection with Grace's disappearance," said Weintraub.

Abington Township and Montgomery County detectives say that Packer withheld information about her daughter's disappearance and hindered efforts to find Grace including not sharing a photo of her for two months, said prosecutors. Packer also didn't reveal to detectives that the family was moving to Richland, Bucks County, at the time Grace went missing.

Investigators were led by Packer to believe that Grace could have gone to Philadelphia but said Thursday that that information was wrong.

Sara Packer was charged last month with endangering the welfare of a child and obstruction of justice but has not been charged in her daughter's death. She remained behind bars in Montgomery County Thursday unable to post bail, according to court records.

Bucks County has taken the lead on the investigation. they asked anyone who spotted Grace and her mother together in June and July to contact them.

Anyone with information that could lead to Grace's killer is asked to contact Bucks County Detectives at 215-945-3100.