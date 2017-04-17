Abington Police Find Car of Missing Uber Driver

Laib’s vehicle was located by the Abington Police Department on April 17.

Police have found the car of an Abington woman reported missing last week.

Her Subaru was located at the base of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge on the Philadelphia side. Police suspect Kysten Laib disappeared voluntarily and “was intent on harming herself,” according to a statement issued by law enforcement.

A search remained underway Monday afternoon for the 45-year-old Abington woman.

Laib was last seen on April 11 at 4:45 a.m. in Philadelphia. She was working as an Uber driver when she last spoke with family members, police said.