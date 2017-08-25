A man who introduced himself as "Samej" allegedly tried abducting a woman who got off a SEPTA bus Tuesday night at North Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue. Anyone with information about this man is asked to call the Special Victims Unit at (215)686-TIPS.

A man who introduced himself as "Samej" attacked a young woman shortly after she got off a SEPTA bus Tuesday evening in North Philadelphia, attempting to drag her into a vacant lot, police said.

The victim escaped the man's grasp and ran for help, but police said the attacker fled before he could be caught.

The man going by Samej introduced himself to the victim around the intersection of Cecil B. Moore and Ridge avenues about 10:20 p.m. The woman had been walking along Cecil B. Moore Avenue after exiting the bus minutes earlier at North Broad Street, police said.

Samej then walked along with the woman until he tried pulling her into a vacant lot at 2546 Ridge Avenue, police said.

He is described as a 20-year-old man, about five feet six inches tall, with a thin build, wearing shorts with a Nike emblem on the left front side, white tee shirt, white sneakers and a baseball cap possibly red in color.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1, (215)686-TIPS or (215)685-03251.