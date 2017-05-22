Police are investigating a reported abduction, assault and carjacking in the East Falls section of Philadelphia Monday night.

A witness told police she was driving eastbound on Roberts Avenue and approaching Wissahickon Avenue at 7:18 p.m. when she spotted a black car and a brown minivan with tinted windows stopped on Roberts Avenue. The witness said one man, who police say was the victim in the incident, got out of the black car and started walking towards the van. Another man who police say is one of three suspects, then got out of the van and began assaulting the victim, according to the witness.

The witness told police a second suspect then slid the minivan open and the first suspect pushed the victim inside the vehicle. A third suspect then got out of the van and went inside the victim’s car, police said. The witness told police both vehicles then drove westbound on Roberts Avenue approaching Henry Avenue.

Police did not release detailed descriptions but say the victim is a black male with a thin build standing 6-foot-4. The suspect who assaulted him is described as a black male in his 20s also standing 6-foot-4 with a light beard wearing a long white t-shirt and black pants. Police have not yet released descriptions of the other two suspects.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Philadelphia Police.