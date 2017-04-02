A teen girl is recovering after she was grabbed by three teen boys and sexually assaulted inside an abandoned home late Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The 13-year-old girl was walking along the 1300 block of W. Butler Street at 4:50 p.m. when three teens grabbed her and pulled her into an abandoned house, according to investigators. The teen boys sexually assaulted her before leaving the scene, police said. The girl was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital where she is currently in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not yet released a detailed description of the three teens. They continue to investigate.