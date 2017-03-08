AT&T Wireless Users Unable to Call 911 in Montgomery, Delaware, Chester Counties | NBC 10 Philadelphia
AT&T Wireless Users Unable to Call 911 in Montgomery, Delaware, Chester Counties

By David Chang

    AT&T wireless users are currently unable to make 911 calls in Delaware, Chester, and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania, according to officials.

    Dispatchers told NBC10 AT&T wireless 911 calls to all three counties are currently not going through.

    Similar issues for AT&T users are being reported across the country as well, including Washington, DC, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, and Texas. AT&T has not yet released a statement.

    Dispatchers say AT&T users trying to call 911 in Montgomery County can call 610-635-4300 until further notice while AT&T users in Delaware County can call 610-565-6500.

    AT&T customers trying to reach Chester County 911 should call 610-692-5100 until further notice.

    This story is developing. Check back for updates.

    Published 19 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago
