AT&T wireless users are currently unable to make 911 calls in Delaware, Chester, and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania, according to officials.

Dispatchers told NBC10 AT&T wireless 911 calls to all three counties are currently not going through.

Similar issues for AT&T users are being reported across the country as well, including Washington, DC, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, and Texas. AT&T has not yet released a statement.

Dispatchers say AT&T users trying to call 911 in Montgomery County can call 610-635-4300 until further notice while AT&T users in Delaware County can call 610-565-6500.

AT&T customers trying to reach Chester County 911 should call 610-692-5100 until further notice.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.