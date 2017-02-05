Pennsylvania State Police issued an AMBER ALERT Sunday night for a young girl.

Police say Alexis Weber, 2, was abducted from 2200 West Front Street in Berwick, Columbia County, Pennsylvania around 7 p.m. She is described as a white female standing 3-feet tall and weighing 30 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white coat, blue polka dot shirt and black pants. Police also say she was inside a 2005 yellow Ford Convertible Mustang with the Pennsylvania registration HWN-1367. The vehicle was stolen by an unidentified suspect who fled towards Laporte, Pennsylvania, police said.

If you have any information on the incident, please call 911.