AMBER ALERT Issued for 2-Year-Old Girl Abducted in Columbia County, Pennsylvania | NBC 10 Philadelphia
The girl was inside a vehicle that was stolen by an unidentified suspect, police said.

By David Chang

    Pennsylvania State Police
    Photo of 2-year-old Alexis Weber

    Pennsylvania State Police issued an AMBER ALERT Sunday night for a young girl.

    Police say Alexis Weber, 2, was abducted from 2200 West Front Street in Berwick, Columbia County, Pennsylvania around 7 p.m. She is described as a white female standing 3-feet tall and weighing 30 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

    She was last seen wearing a white coat, blue polka dot shirt and black pants. Police also say she was inside a 2005 yellow Ford Convertible Mustang with the Pennsylvania registration HWN-1367. The vehicle was stolen by an unidentified suspect who fled towards Laporte, Pennsylvania, police said.

    If you have any information on the incident, please call 911.

    Published 2 hours ago
