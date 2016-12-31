An AMBER ALERT has been canceled after police say an abducted baby girl was found safe in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Ariella Downs, an 8-month-old girl, was abducted from a home on 331 Canterbury Court in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania around 12 p.m. Saturday. After issuing an Amber Alert, State Police later posted the alert had been canceled after Downs was found safe in Reading City. Police also say a suspect was taken into custody.

Police initially said Downs may have been with Antonio Velazquez-Rupert, 36. They have not yet revealed whether Velazquez-Rupert is the suspect who was taken into custody however.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.